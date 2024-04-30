Champions League Predictions: Real Madrid to take control against Bayern Munich and one to watch out for

As Real Madrid once again plan an assault on their favourite trophy, only Bayern Munich stand between them and the final. Our team have their say on how the first leg will go.

Bayern Munich v Real Madrid

Allianz Arena, 21:00 CEST, Munich, Germany.

John Menzies: Real Madrid showed real doggedness to edge Manchester City in the quarter-finals, and they may have to do so again at the Allianz Arena, despite Bayern having a poor season. Antonio Rudiger will be essential in shutting down Harry Kane, and at the other end, the trio of Vinicius Junior, Rodrygo and Jude Bellingham should cause real problems for the hosts. I can certainly see Los Blancos winning in Munich.

Result: Bayern Munich 1-2 Real Madrid

One prediction to watch out for: Rodrygo to score

Feargal Brennan: In case there was any doubt on Real Madrid’s ability to withstand pressure in the clutch moments, their performance at Manchester City was superb. Carlo Ancelotti’s side proved they have a temperament and experience unmatched across Europe. Bayern’s injuries offer a real chance for Ancelotti to take a win back to Madrid. Bayern’s nous got them past Arsenal but Real Madrid are the polar opposite to the Gunners in that sense.

Result: Bayern Munich 0-2 Real Madrid

One prediction to watch out for: Jude Bellingham to score. Rodrygo was the key against City, but Bellingham’s ability to arrive late in the box, against a patched up Bayern defence, could be deadly.

Ruairidh Barlow: This tie projects to be a little more even than many see it in my view, albeit Real Madrid have to be favourites. Bayern have the tools to hurt Los Blancos at home though, with pace in behind, a quality finisher, and a top creator in Jamal Musiala – it’s not exaggeration to say that outside of City, Bayern are on paper the best side they have faced all season. Couple that with Thomas Tuchel’s expertise in Europe, that’s a tough ask for Real Madrid.

The problem is, there are two Bayerns: Bundesliga Bayern, capable of losing to Heidenheim, and European Bayern, who have little to lose and everything to win. The key is Harry Kane – he’s the polar opposite of Erling Haaland, and will make things less easy for Antonio Rudiger. Real Madrid’s left side does look like it could do a lot of damage to Joshua Kimmich, which will be a problem for Tuchel to work out on his whiteboard.

Tight first leg, Real Madrid will still be my favourites to go through, but a third defeat of the season could be on the cards here.

Result: Bayern Munich 2-1 Real Madrid

One prediction to watch out for: Real Madrid to concede from a set piece – City did their level best to target Andriy Lunin, Barcelona did, and Bayern will try to do so again.