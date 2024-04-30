Celta Vigo and Rafa Benitez agree terms on severance package seven weeks after dismissal

On the 12 of March, exactly seven weeks ago, Rafa Benitez was sacked as Celta Vigo manager, having only taken on the position last summer. The Galicians were languishing just above the relegation zone, and a 4-0 defeat to Real Madrid was enough for the 64-year-old to be given his marching orders.

Despite having been removed as head coach so long ago, Benitez’s employment at Celta has only now just ended. A severance package hadn’t been agreed upon until this week, with that being confirmed by an official statement.

“RC Celta and coach Rafa Benitez have finalised the definitive departure of the Madrid coach. The Club is, therefore, still focused on developing its current project and Rafa Benítez will embark on a new professional stage, in which RC Celta wishes him the greatest success. The agreement is the result of Rafa Benítez’s commitment to help RC Celta, both now and in the coming months, not to harm it and, ultimately, to continue supporting the project.”

Celta Vigo have done well since Benitez’s departure. Claudio Giraldez has steadied the ship since taking the reins, and he has already signed a contract extension to remain as manager for next season.