Carlo Ancelotti admits that Real Madrid were below-par against Bayern Munich

Real Madrid are in a good position to progress to another Champions League final, having drawn 2-2 with Bayern Munich in the first leg of their semi-final tie. It was a battling performance from Los Blancos at the Allianz Arena, with the home side having the better of the proceedings.

Bayern certainly dominated for the vast majority of the 90 minutes. Carlo Ancelotti’s side were uncharacteristically poor, with the Italian manager admitted when he spoke to the media post-match, as per Diario AS.

“The result is good. He could have done better. Our best moment was at the beginning of the second half, when they scored twice. Bayern are very dangerous. They were at their best, and we weren’t. We have time to improve next week.”

“I think we defended with little intensity in the first half. We gave him too much room to control. In the second half, when they took the lead, we started to press more. It looked like we were comfortable, but there was a lack of intensity. We lost a lot of duels.”

Despite the underwhelming display, Ancelotti is aware that his Real Madrid side are in a good position to head to Wembley in June against either Paris Saint-Germain or Borussia Dortmund.

“We’re here to fight. There’s 90 more minutes for us to get to London.”