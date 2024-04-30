Barcelona star told Xavi Hernandez to change style of management

Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez said that one of the key factors for in him changing his mind on seeing out the final year of his contract next season was the increased support from the dressing room. He has differences of opinion with several key figures over the course of the season.

Recently Ilkay Gundogan read the riot act to his own teammates following their Champions League exit, in spite of Xavi blaming he referee for the defeat. There were also reports that Gundogan, Robert Lewandowski, Frenkie de Jong and Marc-Andre ter Stegen were not convinced by his methods.

Now Bar Canaletes have reported that this was the case back in December, when Lewandowski took Xavi aside to have a word with his manager. He told him that he had to increase the demands on the squad, and while he could tell the press that they were playing well in spite of disappointing performances, at the very least his discourse in the dressing room had to be more critical. While it was a pointer that he gave as advice rather than criticism, it certainly raises concerns over Xavi’s handling of the players.

It is not the first time that relations have been strained between Lewandowski and Xavi, with the same source previously describing a dressing room disagreement that came to a head with comments from de Jong in January.

🚨 Robert Lewandowski: "I had physical problems in the first half of the season, from the beginning of the pre-season. Things improved in 2024." @SPORTBILD — barcacentre (@barcacentre) April 30, 2024

Lewandowski’s form has improved in the second half of the season, the Polish striker citing an increase in training intensity. It was also noted that Lewandowski apologised to Xavi for the team’s performances after his resignation, and organised a squad meal at his house to foment team spirit. How the heavyweights in the dressing room will respond to Xavi’s continuity remains to be seen over the coming months though.