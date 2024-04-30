Barcelona Sporting Director Deco calls out ‘lie’ regarding Xavi Hernandez negotiations

Barcelona Sporting Director Deco has moved to deny reports that the club were keen to alter Xavi Hernandez’s staff this summer, ahead of the coach going into the final year of his contract.

During the talks between Xavi, Deco and President Joan Laporta, there were several reports claiming that Barcelona wanted to add more experience to his coaching staff, and reduce the importance of his assistant and brother Oscar Hernandez.

Speaking on DAZN, as carried by Diario AS, Deco denied anything of the sort before their match with Valencia on Monday night.

“We were relying on Xavi and that is why we renewed his contract at the time until 2025. He has already explained his reasons. He has seen excitement, that something more important can be done and that is the main thing for us.”

Regarding the Oscar Hernandez report, he said “It is a lie; I don’t know where you got this news from. That issue was never put on the table. It is totally false.”

This week it was also denied by the Catalan press that there were any disagreements between Deco and Xavi, and that the Brazilian-Portuguese was in favour of finding a different coach. Regardless of the latter, it would strange if Xavi and Deco saw eye to eye on everything – if there is one thing that is increasingly clear though, Laporta still wields the power.