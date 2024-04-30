Atletico Madrid to play with reduced home attendance for rest of the season following racist abuse incident

Last weekend’s match between Atletico Madrid and Athletic Club, which was won 3-1 by the home side, was tarnished after an Atleti supporters aimed racist abuse at Nico Williams. The incident was noted in the referee’s report, and passed on to the Spanish Football Federation’s Competition Committee, who have now reached a verdict.

As per MD, Atleti’s Civitas Metropolitano will be partially closed for their next two home matches because of the incident. Furthermore, a fine of €20,000 has also been handed down by the Competition Committee.

It means that the Metropolitano will have a reduced for Atleti’s final two home matches of the season, against Celta Vigo and Osasuna. However, they can appeal this sanction, as Getafe did recently when one of their supporters racially abused Sevilla defender Marcos Acuna.

On that occasion, Getafe’s second appeal was successful, which meant that they do not have to partially close their Coliseum stadium. Atletico Madrid may opt to follow a similar route.