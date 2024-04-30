Aston Villa preparing to make summer move for La Liga’s leading assist maker

For the most part, it’s been a fairly underwhelming season for Villarreal, although recent results have seen them enter the European race. Last weekend’s 3-0 victory over Rayo Vallecano was an impressive one, and the star of the show was Alex Baena, who assisted all three goals for the Yellow Submarine.

It takes Baena to 12 assists in La Liga this season, making him the leading assist maker in Spanish football’s top division – three ahead of Raphinha. Understandably, interest in building in his services because of his performances.

According to Relevo, Baena is wanted by Aston Villa. Unai Emery is a big fan of the 22-year-old, having managed him during his time at the helm in Vila-Real. The report notes that a move is being prepared by the Premier League side.

It’s stated that Villa will only pursue a move for Baena if they achieve Champions League qualification, which does look more likely than not at this stage. His release clause at Villarreal is €60m, so he wouldn’t come cheap.