Arda Guler addresses lack of playing time at Real Madrid – “I do everything I can to play”

There was much excitement generated at Real Madrid last summer when Arda Guler arrived from Fenerbahce. He has a promising start to pre-season, before it was cut short abruptly due to surgery being required for a niggling meniscus problem. Further fitness problems followed, which meant that he wasn’t available until January.

He’s been fit and ready since then, although Carlo Ancelotti has opted to use the Turkish teenager rather sparingly, although he was given a chance against Real Sociedad last weekend – which he dually took.

Guler has shown public signs of frustration in the last few months over his lack of minutes, although he told Kafa Sports (via Diario AS) that he does understand why he hasn’t played too often.

“We all want to be on the pitch from minute 1 to minute 90. But there are a few things in the philosophy of this club… They are intensively preparing many young players. So, I don’t feel sad when I’m not playing. I do everything I can to play as many minutes as possible.

“Ancelotti and I talk a lot. Even before I come here. I asked him if he was going to play, where, what my situation would be like… And he always told me his plans with me. This was one of the reasons why I came, because he offered me realistic plans. He said he’d play when I was ready. He’s in constant contact with me. Not to tell me that he looks good in training, not to tell me that he looks better at me. He tells me that I will have more opportunities at the end of the league. I believe in him too.”

Guler should see more minutes for Real Madrid over the final stretch of matches. He impressed against La Real, and he will likely have the chance to do again when Cadiz come to the Santiago Bernabeu on Saturday.