WATCH: Robert Lewandowski equalises for Barcelona against Valencia amid offside controversy

Barcelona and Valencia certainly rewarded the fans that braved the torrential rain at Montjuic on Monday night, with three goals and a red card in the first half. Just five minutes into the second, Robert Lewandowski has levelled for the Blaugrana against the 10 men of Valencia.

Fermin Lopez and Hugo Duro traded goals early, after a dreadful Marc-Andre ter Stegen mistake gave the latter an open goal. Los Che kept getting in behind though, and Ronald Araujo brought down Peter Federico in the box, allowing Pepelu to give Valencia the lead from the spot. Giorgi Mamardashvili had his own horror touch in front of Lamine Yamal, leading to his sending off for a handball outside the box.

The Blaugrana did not have to wait long for the equaliser though, as five minutes into the second half, Lewandowski headed in from a corner at the near post. It looked as if it would be disallowed for interference from Fermin Lopez, who was offside and went for the ball. In contrast to previous rulings, it was not given as offside though.