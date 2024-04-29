Barcelona Valencia

WATCH: Robert Lewandowski bags hat-trick to give Barcelona late lead over Valencia

Barcelona have not made life easy for themselves against Valencia at Montjuic, but it does look as if they are headed towards all three points.

Fermin Lopez opened the scoring on a night where all of Barcelona’s goals (at the time of writing) would come through the air, and his was the best of them, rising high to convert Joao Cancelo’s cross.

It all went wrong for Barcelona from there though, with Marc-Andre ter Stegen’s touch, and Ronald Araujo’s challenge in the box, allowing Hugo Duro and Pepelu to give Los Che the lead, the latter from the spot. They were given a way back in though, after Giorgi Mamardashvili’s errant touch set Lamine Yamal past him, but he stuck a hand out to stop the ball, earning a red card.

Five minutes after half-time, Robert Lewandowski flicked on from a corner, with Fermin adjudged not to have interfered in play from an offside position.

With less than ten minutes to go, it was Lewandowski who was on target again to give Xavi Hernandez’s side the lead.

Lewandowski took advantage of a late free-kick to complete his hat-trick, thundering home. Jaume Domenech got fingertips to Lewandowski’s effort, but could not keep out Barcelona’s second free-kick goal of the season.

