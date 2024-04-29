WATCH: Pepelu strikes against Barcelona to give Valencia the lead after Ronald Araujo mistake

Barcelona had started off on the right track against Valencia, after Fermin Lopez gave them the lead, but the reaction is not what Xavi Hernandez was hoping for 40 minutes into the first game after he announced he would be staying.

After Lopez and Duro traded goals, featuring a critical mistake from Marc-Andre ter Stegen, it was Ronald Araujo again that was at fault for the second time in as many weeks, after he brought down Peter Federico in the box.

A simple ball in behind was not read by any of the Barcelona defenders, and as Peter raced in behind, Araujo nearly caught him, but did catch his leg as he slid in for a last-ditch challenge. Pepelu duly stepped up and scored against the club that last week was linked with a move for him, and celebrated by doing the ‘call me’ sign. Perhaps even to his opponents.

2-1 Valencia. PEPELU HAS GIVEN VALENCIA THE LEAD AGAINST BARCELONA !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!pic.twitter.com/KgZu1F97uP — Football Report (@FootballReprt) April 29, 2024

🚨🚨| GOAL: PEPELU GIVES VALENCIA THE LEAD!! Barcelona 1-2 Valencia pic.twitter.com/ItvP0Ogwo0 — Transfer Sector (@TransferSector) April 29, 2024

Valencia lead against Barça! 🦇 Pepelu converts his spot kick after Ronald Araújo's foul inside the box 👊 pic.twitter.com/Zsx72PWUcI — Premier Sports (@PremSportsTV) April 29, 2024

That was not all she wrote for the first half though, as Valencia goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili caught the infection of bad goalkeeping work with feet. A heavy touch allowed Lamine Yamal to pounce, and as the youngster tried to round him, Mamardashvili’s arm got in the way of the ball outside of the box, leading to a red card. Jaume Domenech was subbed on for Andre Almeida.

Possible red card here…. The goalkeeping is contagious. Mamardashvili took an elephant's touch, Lamine Yamal looked to lift it over him, and the Georgian's arm got in the way outside the box… 🟥RED CARD! Mamardashvili off, Domenech to come! 45+4' Barcelona 1-2 Valencia pic.twitter.com/ax3aQEUnLk — Football España (@footballespana_) April 29, 2024

Valencia GK Mamardashvili was given a straight red card after a VAR review after this handball outside of the box to stop Lamine Yamal from scoring 😳 This game is wild 🍿 pic.twitter.com/2UGlfmy7Al — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) April 29, 2024