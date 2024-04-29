WATCH: Fermin Lopez does Cristiano Ronaldo and goalkeeping disaster as Barcelona and Valencia trade goals

It’s not something La Masia products are known for, but Fermin Lopez has bucked the trend on Monday night against Valencia. However Los Che took a matter of minutes to respond, albeit with a large assist from Marc-Andre ter Stegen.

Peter Federico had gone one-one-one with ter Stegen shortly before the opener, but missed a clear chance putting it wide. Barcelona responded by sending Joao Cancelo out wide on the left, who whipped the ball in for Fermin Lopez. Barcelona’s most active player rose salmon-like to find the corner.

WHAT A HEADER FROM FERMIN TO OPEN THE SCORING FOR BARCA 🔥 pic.twitter.com/VlD22Ve0xw — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) April 29, 2024

It didn’t last long though as ter Stegen tried to chip over Hugo Duro while receiving a long ball, and did not manage the result he desired.

🚨🇪🇸 GOAL | Barcelona 1-1 Valencia | Duro WHAT A MISTAKE FROM TER STEGEN! 🤦‍♂️pic.twitter.com/pXQrzeI4wb — Tekkers Foot (@tekkersfoot) April 29, 2024

