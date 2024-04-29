Two key details between Barcelona and Pau Cubarsi renewal

Barcelona are closing in on a new deal for 17-year-old central defender Pau Cubarsi. The teenage sensation has won a starting spot in the space of a few months, and has been trusted in the most high-pressure situations, encouraging Barcelona to hurry through renewal talks.

Not least to increase his release clause, which is currently set at €10m, a steal for any side that could front the money. It appears as if that release clause will remain in place this summer though. MD say that the two parties are ‘a step away from’ sealing his renewal, but it will only be signed once Cubarsi turns 18 in January of 2025 – then his release clause will rise to €1b. As previously reported, his new salary could see a rising salary earn him similar money to Jude Bellingham and Vinicius Junior.

There are two minor obstacles that are still to be clarified, although the Catalan daily assure that they will not be an issue. One of them is Barcelona’s financial fair play situation, which may lead Barcelona to register him as a youth player or Barca Atletic player at the start of next season, so his salary does not hit their salary limit. The other is the length of the deal. Barcelona are keen to tie him down for six years, until 2031, while Cubarsi is more keen on a five-year contract.

One of the brightest pieces of news for Barcelona this season has been the impact of Cubarsi. Such is the confidence in him, Barcelona look to be willing to part with another of their central defenders, with Ronald Araujo looking the most coveted of their options.