Thomas Tuchel says Bayern Munich star will score against Real Madrid – ‘I don’t know how, but it will happen’

Bayern Munich manager Thomas Tuchel is not allowed to bet on the Champions League semi-final, but he certainly seemed confident enough to predict that Serge Gnabry will score against Real Madrid. The Bayern coach did not give further explanations, other than the fact that he was sure the winger would have a big impact in the Champions League semi-final.

In terms of the rest of the game, Tuchel was keen to emphasize finding a balance, highlighting a mix of tactical discipline and freedom to improvise.

“We will need some luck too. It depends on tactics, luck, but also having some freedom. Tactics are always a tool. It’s like a car, but we are the ones driving it. Players also have certain ideas throughout a match and they have to feel the freedom to express them on the field of play. It takes a mix of luck, moments and quality to eliminate a team of the stature of Real Madrid. And if luck has to be challenged, we will challenge it.”

Equally, he pointed out the same balance was required between attack and defence, while pointing out Vinicius Junior and Toni Kroos as the two key players for Los Blancos.

“We played them with Chelsea, PSG and Dortmund. Karim Benzema was key and had a lot of influence. Now Jude Bellingham is the one who is that figure. The system has changed. With Vinicius and Kroos as the dominant players. In general, the task of playing against Real Madrid is about getting enough players forward, but also being ready in defence. It will be about must always achieve balance.”

While Real Madrid are without Thibaut Courtois, David Alaba and Dani Carvajal (via suspension), Bayern are sweating on the fitness of three key players without the ball too.

“With Upamecano, De Light, Laimer we are analyzing their follow-up. We have to wait. We will see after training”

He also made his Gnabry prediction, and was quizzed on his answer a second time, but gave the same answer. The German winger has recovered from a muscle tear suffered in the previous round against Arsenal to be fit for the match.

“I don’t know why. But I know that Gnabry is going to score a sure goal.”