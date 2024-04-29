Robert Lewandowski proves Xavi Hernandez still needs him as Barcelona complete Valencia comeback

Barcelona 4-2 Valencia

In the first game back since Xavi Hernandez confirmed his U-turn on his Barcelona future, there were rumours that he was considering dropping Robert Lewandowski before the match. The Polish striker made it clear that while he might not be at the peak of his career, he is still a cut above his alternatives, against an organised Valencia.

Barcelona started off well, with Fermin Lopez rising to power home a Joao Cancelo cross just after 20 minutes, in Cristiano Ronaldo-esque fashion. Just before though, Peter Federico had rolled a one-on-one chance wide, having exploited the space in behind.

Shortly after, Marc-Andre ter Stegen came out to collect a ball in behind, electing to lift the ball over Hugo Duro, but failing to do so properly. The ex-Getafe forward collected the ball and rolled past a desperate Ronald Araujo into an empty net.

Not long after, Peter had beaten the high line again, and Araujo decided it was all or nothing, wiping out the on-loan Real Madrid forward in the box. Pepelu converted his penalty, and put Los Che in front with five minutes to go until the break. However Giorgi Mamardashvili’s own erroneous touch led to Lamine Yamal nearly capitalising, had a big Georgian arm not prevented the ball going past him just into stoppage time. Mamardashvili was given a straight red and Jaume Domenech sent on to make a save from a Raphinha free-kick with his first touch.

📸 The @masakakids are stealing the show at the Montjuïc tonight. 🇺🇬 pic.twitter.com/4Ums4sYO5i — barcacentre (@barcacentre) April 29, 2024

Xavi reacted, sending on Inigo Martinez and Sergi Roberto for experience over Pau Cubarsi and Andreas Christensen. Five minutes later, Lewandowski flicked home a corner, with Fermin avoiding a call for offside interference in front of Domenech.

The game hit something of a lull, before Pedri was sent on with 20 minutes to go. The Canary Islander was outpaced by Diego Lopez, but kept with him from halfway to make a goal-saving challenge with his first touch, as the Valencia youngster bore down on ter Stegen.

15 minutes to go! It had quietened down, but Araujo and Gundogan efforts forced a good save and block from Jesus Vazquez. Pedri on for Fermin, gets outpaced by Diego Lopez, but stays the course for a goal-saving challenge with his first touch. 78' Barcelona 2-2 Valencia pic.twitter.com/MwGjOKMgJn — Football España (@footballespana_) April 29, 2024

While Barcelona were insecure at the back all game long, that was the one glaring chance, and Valencia eventually saw the pressure tell. Domenech made a good save from Araujo, and Jesus Vazquez blocked a goal-bound Ilkay Gundogan effort, but with less than 10 minutes remaining, the Valencia replacement ‘keeper missed his punch from another corner in a challenge with Araujo. Set-pieces proved their downfall, as the ball dropped for Lewandowski to head Barcelona’s third in. In stoppage time, the Polish striker would complete his hat-trick with a thumping free-kick, proving the match-winner.

The result leaves Valencia two points behind Real Betis in seventh, still hunting the final European spot. A frustrating evening for Ruben Baraja, who will feel Los Che missed a golden opportunity through avoidable mistakes, even if his side competed well.

Xavi will be left with more mixed feelings. His side reacted again, managing an important comeback that allows Barcelona to head to third-place Girona next weekend with a two-point advantage. Yet his side were also close to the architects of their own downfall too, with amateurish play at the back. Lewandowski’s play is not world class, and his age and salary are far from ideal, but he sent a keen reminder that Barcelona still need him.