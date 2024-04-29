Real Madrid repeat strange squad movement for Bayern Munich Champions League trip

Real Madrid have again called up Castilla winger Jeremy de Leon for their trip to Germany to face Bayern Munich in the semi-finals of the Champions League. The Puerto Rican winger joined the club in Jannuary from Castellon, and was also included in their trip to face Manchester City.

The 20-year-old winger is not registered in their Champions League squad, and cannot qualify as a homegrown youngster, and thus is not able to play. Despite Carlo Ancelotti rarely calling up youngsters who will not be on the bench at least, de Leon is back on the plane to Munich, as noted by Marca.

De Leon has only played 79 minutes for Raul Gonzalez at Castilla, but as happened previously, will travel to take part in training and provide a profile that Ancelotti clearly wants his starters to face – equally it could well be a numbers game. Dani Carvajal, David Alaba and Thibaut Courtois are also traveling to Bavaria, despite the former being suspended and the latter two being injured.

Given the season Real Madrid are having currently, Ancelotti is liable to be praised for simply lifting his eyebrow. De Leon’s presence is unlikely to make much of a difference, but it did provide some excitement on his native island, and in addition, caused a ripple in the English media ahead of the second leg against Manchester City, who were unaware that he could not feature.