Real Madrid could still sign top defensive duo this summer – conditions key

Real Madrid have been extensively linked with Bayern Munich left-back Alphonso Davies, but Ferland Mendy’s recent form combined with a potential need in central defence had caused a shift in priorities, as per recent reports coming out of the capital. However it is not off the table that they could sign both Davies and Lille central defender Leny Yoro, who is their top target for central defence.

Matteo Moretto has confirmed to Football España that both deals will depend on the conditions that their current clubs demand. Real Madrid may want to strengthen their central defensive options, following major injuries to Eder Militao and David Alaba, as well as the exit of Nacho Fernandez. Rafa Marin is due to return on loan from Alaves, but Yoro is a long-term interest of Los Blancos.

Equally Mendy’s improved form has made their plans to bring in Davies less of a necessity, and crucially, both players are out of contract next summer. Thus Moretto says that if the price is right for Real Madrid, they will execute a move for both players, but that they are keen not to overpay for either.

The risk is obviously that one or both of those players decides against waiting a year to join Real Madrid if the price is not right, with both likely to be flush for offers. Los Blancos have shown an aptitude for winning the race to sign coveted players in the market though, even if they are not offering the biggest wages or the most guarantees.