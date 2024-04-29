Predicted Teams Barcelona-Valencia: Xavi to send out strong line-up to dampen European challenge

Xavi Hernandez will be in the dugout at Montjuic for the first time since their season was all but ended against Real Madrid and it was confirmed he would be remaining at Barcelona next year. Many will be keeping a strong eye on the fan reaction, but Valencia come to Catalonia with plenty to play for.

After Real Betis extended their winless run in the Seville derby, Valencia can leapfrog Los Verdiblancos with a win, and go just a point behind Real Sociedad in 7th place. Meanwhile Barcelona still have to ensure they secure second spot and qualification for the Spanish Supercup next season, and need a win to go back ahead of Girona, with a trip to Montilivi up next weekend.

🚨 Vitor Roque feels more adapted with each passing day, and doesn't contemplate about going out on loan right now. In the remaining games this season, he wants to show that he can be important for the team. @RogerTorello — barcacentre (@barcacentre) April 29, 2024

In addition to Gavi and Alejandro Balde’s absences, Frenkie de Jong looks to be out for the rest of the season. Sport say that on Monday night de Jong’s place will be taken by Fermin Lopez, and Ferran Torres will face his former club instead of Raphinha in the only two changes from the Clasico.

MD feel it will be Pedri in place of the Dutchman, and that Raphinha will remain in an otherwise unchanged side. Valencia are without the key figure of captain Jose Gaya on the left side, while Mouctar Diakhaby and Roman Yaremchuk will also miss out.

Ruben Baraja looks as if he will add Andre Almeida ahead of the midfield to solidify Los Che, keeping the same line-up as the last two matches, in which they drew with Osasuna and then lost to Betis last week.