Leading assist-maker in La Liga reveals desire to play for Barcelona but also hints deal won’t happen

Villarreal playmaker Alex Baena is in outstanding form all season for Villarreal, despite the fact it has been a difficult season for the Yellow Submarine. With things finally coming together under Marcelino Garcia Toral, Baean put on an exhibition against Rayo Vallecano, before making comments to the press that also hit the headlines.

Baena notched three assists for Villarreal in their 3-0 win over Rayo Vallecano, and it took him clear at the top of La Liga’s charts, onto 12 for the season. It is two ahead of Yan Couto of Girona, and three ahead of the rest of the challenging pack too, standing him in good stead to lead the league at the end of the season.

After the match, he was asked about the possibility of leaving, and while he did admit he would like to play for Barcelona, he also cited a key reason the deal probably will not happen.

“My clause? I think that we have to talk to Fernando Roig about this, but that we will have to pay the €60m if they want me to leave. Who wouldn’t like to go to Barca? It would be one of the biggest dreams as a footballer, it is the best team in the world, but I am in the club of my life and I hope to be there for many years,” Baena told Cadena SER.

His form also puts him in contention for the Spain squad, with a chance to go to the Euros in Germany this summer.

“Hopefully, it would be a dream to be able to represent my country in one of the most important international tournaments,” he said.

Baena has been linked with Barcelona in the past, and Xavi Hernandez is reportedly a big fan of the 22-year-old, but the chances are that no deal will happen, at least not this summer. The Blaugrana are in no position to make a major offer until major sales happen, and any big transfers that do happen will not involve Barcelona paying a release clause in cash up front.

