La Liga officiating body recognise mistakes when drawing lines for offside calls

The Technical Committee for Referees (CTA) have internally recognised that mistakes have been made while using the VAR to make offside calls this season. The mistakes have occurred on 4-5 instances.

As per Cadena Cope, the CTA have internally come to the conclusion that on 4-5 occasions in La Liga and Segunda this season, the offside lines have been incorrectly drawn or incorrectly applied, leading to the wrong decision on the pitch. In all of these instances, the decisions backed up the initial calls made by the officials at the stadium. The specific incidents were not revealed.

Next season La Liga is set to employ the ‘semi-automatic’ offside system that was utilised to good effect in the FIFA 2022 World Cup. The officiating and the VAR have both come in for heavy criticism this season, and in recent years, with the most recent polemic involving not just VAR, but also the lack of goal-line technology. This has been coupled by a general stirring of the pot from many clubs in La Liga and Segunda, by making public statements or publicly questioning the refereeing via official channels.