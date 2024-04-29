Atletico Madrid Barcelona

La Liga officiating body recognise mistakes when drawing lines for offside calls

The Technical Committee for Referees (CTA) have internally recognised that mistakes have been made while using the VAR to make offside calls this season. The mistakes have occurred on 4-5 instances.

As per Cadena Cope, the CTA have internally come to the conclusion that on 4-5 occasions in La Liga and Segunda this season, the offside lines have been incorrectly drawn or incorrectly applied, leading to the wrong decision on the pitch. In all of these instances, the decisions backed up the initial calls made by the officials at the stadium. The specific incidents were not revealed.

Next season La Liga is set to employ the ‘semi-automatic’ offside system that was utilised to good effect in the FIFA 2022 World Cup. The officiating and the VAR have both come in for heavy criticism this season, and in recent years, with the most recent polemic involving not just VAR, but also the lack of goal-line technology. This has been coupled by a general stirring of the pot from many clubs in La Liga and Segunda, by making public statements or publicly questioning the refereeing via official channels.

Posted by

Tags CTA La Liga RFEF VAR

1 Comment

Add a Comment

  1. Last champions league win ten years ago
    Almost two billion debt
    Six hundred sixty millions wasted in assets
    Two cIasico victories out of ten
    Two eliminations in Europa League
    Coach carouselle, four last coaches resulted in only thee trophies
    Two trophies in last three seasons
    Another zero trophy season

    Lmaooooo

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

La Liga - Club News