Barcelona will demand big money for reported Aston Villa target this summer

Since Unai Emery came on board at Aston Villa, they have showed plenty of ambition in cherry-picking some of La Liga’s best talents. Yet they will have their work cut out securing a deal for Barcelona defender Jules Kounde, as per Fabrizio Romano.

The Midlands side were linked with Kounde over the weekend, to add to their already excellent defensive options. It’s a move they have past with, having signed Kounde’s Sevilla partner Diego Carlos and loaned Barcelona’s Clement Lenglet this season.

Both have a chance to not be there next season, but Romano told Caught Offside that the chances of Kounde replacing them were slim.

“Some fans have made me aware of a bit of a surprise story about Aston Villa being interested in Jules Kounde this summer, with discussion of the Monchi connection with the former Sevilla defender,” Romano said.

“However, Villa fans – I’m afraid I have nothing to report here and it looks all quiet on Kounde for now. Barcelona remain happy with him and it would take an important, really important proposal to tempt the club into selling him. So far, nothing has happened and I have no confirmation on this story.”

Kounde was linked with an exit last summer, after expressing his frustrations at having to play at right-back last season, although that talk has quietened this season. Kounde has also publicly denied exit rumours in recent months, but Barcelona’s financial situation means that if Villa were to submit a large offer for the Frenchman, they would be obliged to at the very least consider it.