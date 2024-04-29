Barcelona could sign two midfielders this summer – Matteo Moretto

It has been made clear that the pivot position in midfield is an area that Barcelona are keen to strengthen this summer, and they may not be content with just one signing in that area.

Guido Rodriguez is poised to be their first signing of the summer if all goes well for the Blaugrana, which would give Xavi Hernandez a specialist in the position to go along with Oriol Romeu, who has not been trusted since the start of the season.

🚨 Guido Rodríguez's representatives offered the player to Barça this month. Since then, there have been several meetings, but nothing has been signed yet. @MatteMoretto pic.twitter.com/18h2nA3Ci3 — barcacentre (@barcacentre) April 29, 2024

However with doubts about Romeu’s future, and Girona having declared an interest in signing him back, Matteo Moretto has revealed to Football España that is Romeu does leave, then Barcelona will likely go after a second pivot to replace the Catalan midfielder.

Of course, with all things Barcelona, this will be subject to finances allowing. Everton midfielder Amadou Onana is their preferred choice, but it looks a difficult deal for them to do. Meanwhile there has also been talk that Andreas Christensen could continue playing there next season. Either way, it seems all of the club are on board with the idea of reinforcing the position.