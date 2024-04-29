Barcelona confident of securing signature of veteran midfielder this summer

Barcelona are in talks to secure the signing of Real Betis midfielder Guido Rodriguez, as they begin to move forward with planning for the summer transfer window, having decided to plough ahead with Xavi Hernandez next season.

The 30-year-old Argentine has been linked with Barcelona over the course of the last two years, and having failed to reach an agreement with Betis over a new deal, is available for free this summer. Barcelona have opened talks with the Argentine, having been offered him by his agent in early April.

🚨 Guido Rodríguez's representatives offered the player to Barça this month. Since then, there have been several meetings, but nothing has been signed yet. @MatteMoretto pic.twitter.com/18h2nA3Ci3 — barcacentre (@barcacentre) April 29, 2024

Matteo Moretto has Fabrizio Romano’s Daily Briefing that after holding several meetings with Rodriguez, Barcelona are confident over getting a deal done. While there is no deal signed, talks are going well thus far.

Rodriguez has been a consistent performer for Betis since arriving in the league, and was part of the Argentina side that won the World Cup in 2022. This season he missed several months after ankle surgery, but has returned to be regular starter under Manuel Pellegrini since his recovery.