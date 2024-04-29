Barcelona agree deal for team to head to South Korea

Barcelona have reached an agreement for another money-spinning friendly at the end of the season, with their destination set for South-East Asia.

As per Sport, Barcelona will travel to Seoul between the 276th of May and the 1st of June for a game, after reaching an agreement for a friendly. It’s becoming tradition for the Blaugrana, who have closed off their summer and Christmas breaks with friendlies in Tokyo, Australia and most recently Dallas, with each trip believed to be have been worth somewhere in excess of €3-4m.

It is not yet clear who they will be playing against, but they did employ the same firm – Never Say Never – to organise the event when they played against Vissel Kobe last summer. There is a possibility, as was the case then, that the squad travel directly from Seville to South Korea after their final league game of the season.

This match is unlikely to cause too much amusement amongst the players that will be playing international tournaments this summer, including Pedri, Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Ronald Araujo, Joao Cancelo, Joao Felix, Andreas Christensen, Ilkay Gundogan, Robert Lewandowski, Raphinha, Lamine Yamal, Jules Kounde, Frenkie de Jong and potentially Pau Cubarsi. As the club look to bring in new conditioning staff this summer, lack of rest will be the main component in their chronic injury issues.

Image via REUTERS/Albert Gea/File Photo