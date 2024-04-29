Atletico Madrid want swap deal with Barcelona for Joao Felix

The future of Joao Felix has been uncertain for the best part of two years, having spent a season on loan with Chelsea, and now a second with Barcelona. He looks set to end both as a bench player and Atletico Madrid have little intention of having him back.

Barcelona have said publicly that they want to keep Felix, and a meeting is due to happen imminently with agent Jorge Mendes to resolve his future. Last summer Atletico were keen to sell Felix to Saudi Arabia, but the player was not keen on leaving European football, and it looks as if that option will be closed again by the 24-year-old.

Felix is keen to stay at Barcelona, but they seem, at this point only to be keen on a loan move for the coming season under the right financial terms, whereas Atletico are more centred on sealing a permanent move. Mendes had considered offering Atletico Ansu Fati in exchange, but the Rojiblancos are not convinced by the idea.

Inigo Martinez has also been mentioned as a potential makeweight, but Sport say that Ferran Torres is one of the players that Atletico are keen on, and would cut a permanent deal for. However Torres is yet to show any desire to leave Barcelona, while Xavi considers him an important part of the squad at Barcelona.

🚨🇵🇹 Barcelona is still keen on keeping João Félix at the club, but it remains to be seen if an agreement can be reached with Atlético Madrid. [🎖️: @MatteMoretto, @caughtoffside] pic.twitter.com/iURlp4tVyM — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) April 28, 2024

It looks as if both sides are going to have to find a creative solution in order to keep Felix in Catalonia, as it seems Atletico’s options to move him elsewhere are just as slim as the chances of Barcelona’s offering the money Atletico want. Mendes has his work cut out, but as the saying goes in Spain, the three parties look ‘condemned to find an understanding’.