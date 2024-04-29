Atletico Madrid to lower asking price for forward this summer

Atletico Madrid are likely to consider offers for the majority of their squad this summer, and one of the players who has plenty of uncertainty is Angel Correa. The Argentine was on the verge of a move in January after Saudi Arabia showed interest, but has contributed well in the second half of the season.

So much so, that Diego Simeone is reportedly keen to hold onto Correa beyond the summer. The 29-year-old forward, who has been at Atletico Madrid for nine years, has averaged a goal contribution every 120 minutes this season, and scored the winner in their crunch match against Athletic Club on Saturday.

🚨📈 The Atlético Madrid locker room has set a new challenge: to secure a top 3 spot in La Liga, not just to defend their 6-point lead against Athletic Club.@marca pic.twitter.com/zDSfDZSgaz — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) April 29, 2024

Correa was keen on a change of scenery in the January transfer window though, and while it is not known if he has had a change of heart. Los Rojiblancos will reduce their asking price for Correa though, as Matteo Moretto has revealed to Football España. They were keen to get €35-40m for Correa in the winter, but that number will be lowered this summer.

It appears as if his exit will depend largely on the offers that come in for him, and his desire to leave. Despite making some major contributions over the years, he has been unable to nail down a starting spot under Simeone. With no sign of that on the horizon, it may be that Simeone struggles to convince him to stay.