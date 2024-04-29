Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone keen to retain 29-year-old in spite of club stance

It looked for all the world that Angel Correa was set to depart Atletico Madrid for Saudi Arabia in the January transfer window, but terms could not be ironed out with Al-Ittihad. However Diego Simeone will be thanking his lucky stars that the Argentine has been around in recent months.

Correa scored the crucial winner against Athletic Club on Saturday night, which should seal their place in the Champions League next season. Despite not being a regular starter, Correa has six of Atletico’s last 28 goals, and has 11 for the season, as well as three assists. Those 14 goal contributions have come across 41 appearances, but averaged out, Correa is involved in a goal every 120 minutes.

🚨 Official: Luis Tevenet’s Atlético Madrid B have secured permanence in the Primera RFEF. They were predicted to be relegation candidates by most when the season started. Congratulations to Luis and the boys! 👏❤️🤍 pic.twitter.com/sNUxQzE7Mi — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) April 28, 2024

The 29-year-old was keen on a change of scenery, according to reporting in January, but Diario AS say that Simeone is keen to hold onto him. With Memphis Depay likely to leave this summer, and Alvaro Morata’s future uncertain, Antoine Griezmann is the only certainty in the forward line next season, and Simeone still believes his quality to be important to the squad.

It may well depend on the offers. Correa has two years remaining on his contract, and if they do not intend to keep him long-term, it would make sense for Atletico to sell him this summer. Los Colchoneros were demanding €30m for him January, a fee that proved too expensive for Saudi Arabia.