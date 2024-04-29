Athletic Club President predicts no issues in contract talks with ‘architect of success’

Athletic Club President Jon Uriarte has confirmed their intentions to renew the contract of coach Ernesto Valverde. The 60-year-old is in his third spell with Athletic as a manager, and ended 40 years of major trophy drought earlier this month, and was the one to end the trophy drought in the Spanish Supercup in 2015.

Valverde is universally respected in Bilbao and after six straight Copa del Rey finals without victory, led Los Leones to an agonising penalty shootout win over Real Mallorca on the sixth of April.

With his contract up at the end of the season, understandably President Jon Uriarte is keen to secure his future, as he told Diario AS.

“Ernesto is a legend, an incredible coach at a world class level, and for Athletic he is marvellous. We are very comfortable with him, he has brought us the Copa title again, and has us fighting for Champions League positions. We want him to stay and he has also been very clear saying that he is very comfortable at the club. It was time to start talking and we don’t think there will be any problems, but we will keep people updated about it.”

Defeat to Atletico Madrid this weekend looks to have ended their hopes of a Champions League spot, but that should not cloud an excellent season for Athletic. No doubt for many Athleticzales, outside of a top four spot, Valverde’s renewal is the best news they can hope for.