Xavi Hernandez confirms he has asked Barcelona veteran to sign new contract

With the managerial situation at Barcelona now decided, with Xavi Hernandez staying on for another 12 months, attention now turns back to the players’ situation. One who has been linked with a summer departure is Sergi Roberto, whose contract expires at the end of the season.

In recent weeks, it has looked more likely that Roberto will stay, with Barcelona prepared to enter into contract negotiations with their club captain. Xavi Hernandez certainly wants him to sign on for another season, as per MD.

“I want him to renew, but it’s up to him. He knows my stance. He can help us a lot. Hopefully he will renew.”

Xavi was speaking at his pre-match press conference ahead of Monday’s hosting of Valencia at the Estadi Olimpic. The 44-year-old expects a difficult match, and has rubbished claims that Barcelona’s season is over after the defeats to Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid.

“Our goal is to finish second and qualify for the Super Cup. Valencia are a very good opponent, and they’ve had an extraordinary LaLiga season. They have a lot of speed up front, with great transition and counter-attacking.

“We want to finish the season with good feelings, and with the enthusiasm and strength to prepare for the next season as well.”