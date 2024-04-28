Xavi Hernandez backs up Barcelona transfer stance on key star

Xavi Hernandez will not sanction the sale of Barcelona star Frenkie de Jong this summer.

With Xavi now confirmed as staying as Barcelona head coach next season the club are looking to assess their transfer plans.

The former Spanish international has consistently stated his desire to keep de Jong at the club despite outside transfer interest in the Dutch star.

De Jong will not feature again for Barcelona this season after suffering his third ankle injury of the campaign earlier this month.

However, despite speculation over his long term future at the club, Xavi is prepared to fight to keep his midfield lynchpin in Barcelona next season.

“He’s a fundamental player, very important for me, absolutely nothing has changed”, as per reports from Mundo Deportivo.

Xavi’s comments back up Barcelona’s overall position on de Jong despite rumours they were willing to sell him as a part of a wider rebuild in Catalonia.

Barcelona will opt for a 1:1 transfer policy this summer, by selling players before they can buy, but de Jong will not be offloaded as part of their strategy.