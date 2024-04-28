“We haven’t decided” – Xavi Hernandez provides enigmatic answer to questions over Barcelona star’s future

Over the last few days, there has been growing speculation over Vitor Roque’s situation at Barcelona. The 19-year-old, whose move from Athletico Paranaense was brought forward by six months to January, has been linked with the possibility of leaving on loan during the summer, which is something that Los Blaugrana could be forced into.

Roque’s had a slow start to life in Catalonia, having played sporadically since arriving. He would be backup to Robert Lewandowski again next season, which is far from ideal for him. On his situation, Barcelona head coach Xavi Hernandez provided an enigmatic answer during his press conference on Sunday, as per MD.

“We haven’t decided, we will do so at the end of the season. It’s not easy coming from another league and another country. He needs more time to adjust and gain more confidence. I think he’s capable of playing for Barcelona for a long time.”

Roque may see more opportunities between now and the end of the season, given that Barcelona’s season is all-but over (aside from securing second, and a place in next season’s Spanish Super Cup). However, he will almost certainly be on the bench for Monday’s fixture against Valencia.