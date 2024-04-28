River Plate considering summer move for Athletic Club legend

Earlier this week, Iker Muniain announced that he would be leaving Athletic Club at the end of the season, having decided against signing a new contract. It will end his 15-year stay in the first team, and he will undoubtedly depart as a legend of Los Leones.

Muniain is keen for a new challenge at this stage of his career, and he is reportedly keen to sign for River Plate, whom he is a massive fan of. The South American giants are aware of this, and according to Diario AS, they will consider a move for him when his Athletic contract comes to an end.

However, it won’t be easy, as River are only allowed six non-Argentinian players in their squad. They already have five that will be there for next season, and their priority is to sign a new striker, which takes precedence over any other deal, including a possible one for Muniain.

The 31-year-old prioritises River over any other destination, so it remains to be seen whether he holds out. He’s also been linked with the MLS, although for now, his main focus is to finish strongly with Athletic Club.