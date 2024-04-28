Real Madrid won’t stand in coach’s way this summer amid expected job offers

It would be an understatement to say that Real Madrid Castilla are having a difficult season. They are currently languishing in the bottom half of Group 2 in the First Federation, and are only nine points clear of the relegation places. Despite this, head coach Raul Gonzalez continues to be backed by club officials.

However, he may still leave in the summer, after five years in the position. Recent reports have stated that Raul wants a new challenge, and that would have to be elsewhere, given that Carlo Ancelotti is staying on as manager of the Real Madrid first team.

As per Marca, the decision will be left entirely to Raul. Real Madrid want him to stay on at Castilla, but they won’t stand in his way if he decides to take on another job.

Raul has been linked with manager’s position in Spain and Germany over the last few months, and he may well opt to leave Real Madrid in order to kickstart his professional managerial career. It remains to be seen how the situation plays out.