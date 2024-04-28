Athletic Club Atletico Madrid

Police identify Atletico Madrid fan that racially abused Nico Williams, La Liga have reported incident

Saturday’s match between Atletico Madrid and Athletic Club at the Civitas Metropolitano was marred by a disappointing incident in the first half, which saw Nico Williams suffer racist abuse. The 21-year-old revealed that monkey chants were aimed in his direction as he was about to take a corner.

Play was stopped for a couple of minutes by the referee after the incident, which was reported in his match report. Local police have acted quickly on the matter, with Marca reporting that the person responsible has already been identified.

La Liga have noted the incident, and have announced that a complaint has been filed by the Prosecutor’s Office in Madrid, who will work with police to deal with the person identified as racially abusing Williams.

The likelihood is that Atletico Madrid will also liaise with police so that they are aware of the person responsible for the racist abuse. A ban from the club would then be very likely to follow.

Posted by

Tags Athletic Club Atletico Madrid La Liga Nico Williams

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

La Liga - Club News