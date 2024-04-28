Manchester United pushing hard to sign Barcelona stalwart Ronald Araujo

Ronald Araujo’s future at Barcelona has been the subject of significant speculation over the last few months. In the last couple of weeks, this has intensified further, amid reports that some members of the board would like the Uruguayan defender to be sold in the summer, amid the club’s ongoing financial mess.

Araujo appears keen to remain at Barcelona, but he could depart if pushed towards the exit door. If that happens, he wouldn’t be short of suitors, and Sport have now reported that Manchester United are the most interested at this stage.

Araujo is currently in contract talks with Barcelona, although their offer would be significant lower than that of Man United’s or, and Bayern Munich’s. Further to that, the Premier League giants are also willing to pay in excess of €80m for the 24-year-old, which leaves Los Blaugrana with a decision to make.

Araujo is undoubtedly one of Barcelona’s most valuable players, and selling him should not be a consideration. However, they appear desperate because of financial situation, so deal cannot be ruled out.