As the La Liga season winds to an end Real Betis’ European qualification hopes have been dented by a draw with Sevilla.

Real Betis 1-1 Sevilla

In the final game on Sunday’s schedule, Real Betis saw their chance to break into the top six blocked by a derby draw with Sevilla.

Los Verdiblancos looked to be on course for a vital home win against their local rivals following a first half penalty from Isco.

Isco scores in El Gran Derbi! 👏 The Real Betis man converts from the spot against Sevilla for the opener 🌴 pic.twitter.com/kKAILm2pyZ — Premier Sports (@PremSportsTV) April 28, 2024

Victory would have seen the hosts edge above Real Sociedad into sixth place, ahead of the two sides facing each other next month, in the battle for a UEFA Europa League spot.

Kike Salas salvaged a draw for Sevilla as they move to within three points of confirmed safety.

Villarreal 3-0 Rayo Vallecano

Villarreal are on the fringe of the race for European qualification but they could still reach the UEFA Europa Conference League.

Those claims were boosted by a dominant 3-0 victory at home to Rayo Vallecano thanks to goals either side of the break from Alexander Sorloth in Castellon.

Driven hard and low 💥 Alexander Sørloth gives Villarreal the lead against Rayo Vallecano 🟡 pic.twitter.com/hRMH2Jj1rB — Premier Sports (@PremSportsTV) April 28, 2024

The Yellow Submarine end the weekend in ninth place and they face a tight battle to still have a role to play in the European shake up.

Granada 3-0 Osasuna

Sunday’s action kicked off with two vital games in the relegation battle with Granada storming past Osasuna in Andalucia.

The likelihood is that Granada’s rally has come too late, with seven points now picked up from their last three games, as Facundo Pellistri netted the pick of the goals in this clash.

"Fine finish from Facundo Pellistri!" 🎙️ The on-loan Manchester United man gives Granada the lead with a great strike 🔥 pic.twitter.com/dNaowNNZKS — Premier Sports (@PremSportsTV) April 28, 2024

However, they remain ten points from safety, with five league games left to play in the domestic season.

Cadiz 1-1 Mallorca

Cadiz’s chances of avoiding the drop are higher than neighbours Granada with a five point gap between themselves in 18th spot and survival.

Vedat Muriqi ends his drought ⚽ It's a huge goal for Mallorca who take the lead against Cádiz 🔴 pic.twitter.com/VKURybqy4s — Premier Sports (@PremSportsTV) April 28, 2024

They have lost just one of their last five home league games, and a key draw with Mallorca will boost confidence, ahead of hosting already safe Getafe and Las Palmas next month,

