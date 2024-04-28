Confirmed: Manchester United have made enquiry for Barcelona star

Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo is set to dominate the headlines this summer in Catalonia, as he profiles as one of the stars they could be forced into selling. Interest from the Premier League in him has been reported frequently over recent months, but now there is confirmation that one of the sides in question is Manchester United.

Araujo is in contract talks with Barcelona, but is yet to find an agreement on a new deal, and with his current one up in 2026, it looks likely the club will sell him in the summer if they cannot reach an understanding. As reported recently, Araujo was a target for Bayern Munich in January, and the Bavarians could come back in for him depending on the new manager at the Allianz Arena, but currently there is no ongoing contact between Bayern and his agents.

As reported by Sport, Manchester United areone of the English teams interested in Araujo, and Matteo Moretto has confirmed to Football España that the Red Devils have sounded out Araujo over a move for the 24-year-old centre-back.

It looks as if they will be searching for a replacement for Raphael Varane this summer, with his contract expiring in a matter of two months time. United were heavily linked with Araujo before his current deal was signed in 2022, and it looks as if they will find a Barcelona much more willing to negotiate this summer, and a player who while happy in Catalonia, could be more open to a move.