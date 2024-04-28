Chelsea claim robbery as Barcelona Femeni advance to another Champions League final

Barcelona Femeni overturned a one-goal deficit to advance to the final of the Women’s Champions League on Saturday, as they defeated 10-woman Chelsea 2-0 at Stamford Bridge. The WSL side won 1-0 in Catalonia last weekend, but that advantage was wiped out in London.

It's a huge win by Barça Femení as they overturn the 1-0 loss in the first leg to proceed to the final of the Women's Champions League: https://t.co/y4X3GHNszI — barcacentre (@barcacentre) April 27, 2024

Aitana Bonmati and Fridolina Rolfo (penalty) got the goals for Barcelona, as they reach their four successive Champions League final. However, Chelsea were furious with some of the referee decisions that took place during the 90 minutes, especially the red card shown to Kadeisha Buchanan during the second half, when the tie was poised at 1-1.

Buchanan saw two yellows in five minutes, but Chelsea’s manager Emma Hayes believes that the second of those was a terrible decision from referee Iuliana Demetrescu, as per Relevo.

“I was surprised when she was chosen because she’s known for her easy yellow cards. I thought it was the worst decision in the history of the Champions League. I’m devastated for the players, they have been robbed.”

Barcelona will face the winners of the second semi-final between PSG and Lyon’s women’s teams, with that tie wrapping up on Sunday afternoon.