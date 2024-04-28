Bayern Munich willing to include Joshua Kimmich in swap deal with Barcelona

Barcelona have been drawing up a shortlist of pivot targets ahead of the summer transfer window, and Joshua Kimmich is included – despite not being a natural six. Despite this, Xavi Hernandez is a big fan of the Bayern Munich and Germany midfielder, whom he would love to add to his squad for next season.

Bayern are increasingly open to the idea of selling Kimmich, despite him being one of the their most important players. His contract expires at the end of next season, and if no renewal agreement is reached in the coming weeks, Sport say that he will be available on the transfer market.

The report also states that Bayern are willing to negotiate with Barcelona. Specifically, they would want to do a swap deal involving Kimmich, and they would want either Frenkie de Jong or Ronald Araujo to be included.

🚨 To sign Bernardo Silva, Barça must sell either one of these players: De Jong, Araujo, or Raphinha. However, at the moment, the club's priority is to sign a pivot. @Luis_F_Rojo 🇵🇹 pic.twitter.com/cmt9LUwDVh — barcacentre (@barcacentre) April 27, 2024

Araujo and de Jong have both been linked with summer exits, although Barcelona would be aware that they would cost more than Kimmich, especially considering their respective contract situations. Bayern may have to include a significant amount of money in order to tempt Los Blaugrana.