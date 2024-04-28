Bayern Munich star confident of Real Madrid Champions League win

Bayern Munich are in confident mood ahead of facing Real Madrid in UEFA Champions League action next week.

The Bavarian giants have already seen their Bundesliga title defence ended by rivals Bayer Leverkusen ahead of a crunch end to the campaign.

Domestic frustration means the Champions League remains as Bayern Munich’s only chance of a major trophy in the final weeks of the season.

Focus on their clashes with Real Madrid will dominate the incoming weeks despite a growing injury crisis at the Allianz Arena.

Ahead of welcoming Real Madrid to Munich for the first leg on April 30, midfield star Leon Goretzka insisted the German superpower are relishing the pressure, ahead of a vital game.

“I believe in us. We’ve had a turbulent season. The Champions League is our last chance to win a title. We will prepare well and be ready for the challenge”, as per quotes from Mundo Deportivo.

The incoming games are the first time the two European giants have met in the competition since the 2018 semi finals, as Real Madrid won 4-3 on aggregate, before beating Liverpool in the eventual final in Kyiv.