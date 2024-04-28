Bayern Munich handed injury boost ahead of Real Madrid clash

Bayern Munich have received some positive injury news ahead of facing Real Madrid next week.

Thomas Tuchel’s side have seen their Bundesliga title defence ended by rivals Bayer Leverkusen in the campaign run in.

That means the focus for Tuchel now rests on the UEFA Champions League as Real Madrid travel to Bavaria for a semi final first leg on April 30.

The former Chelsea boss has already confirmed concerns over a host of injured players with Jamal Musiala and Dayot Upamecano missing the 2-1 weekend win over Eintracht Frankfurt.

However, despite more injury worries at full time after the Frankfurt win, with Matthijs de Ligt and Konrad Laimer both forced off, Tuchel offered a confident update on the pair.

“Mathijs has pain in the internal ligament of his knee and Konny sprained his ankle. They were both in so much pain they couldn’t continue. Now we wait to see what the tests say and hope we can solve it before Tuesday”, as per quotes from Diario Sport.

Tuchel’s comments indicate his confidence on both players standing a chance of facing Real Madrid with Serge Gnabry expected to return in time but Leroy Sane is a doubt.