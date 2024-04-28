Barcelona will find exit for Jorge Mendes client this summer

Barcelona forward Ansu Fati has not had the easiest of times on loan at Brighton and Hove Albion, despite being requested specifically by manager Roberto de Zerbi. The 21-year-old looks as if he will be finding another move this summer.

Fati joined Brighton on loan last summer after feeling he would not have a big enough role under Xavi Hernandez, and left with the idea of getting regular game time and recovering his fitness properly after two years of injury issues. However that has not been the case, and as the season comes to a climax, Fati has not started in their last six games.

De Zerbi recently told the media that he was unsure of Fati’s future, and Matteo Moretto has informed Football España that he is not part of Barcelona’s plans for the coming season. The Blaugrana will look for an exit in the upcoming transfer window, be it on loan or permanently.

As Barcelona do their best to work out their finances this summer, the bumper contract Ansu signed is something of an issue for the Catalan side. Few teams will be willing to take on much of his wages due to the obvious fitness concerns and the lack of evidence of his prior form on tape this year. Missing several months through injury again, Fati has played 1,023 minutes this season, scoring four goals and giving one assist in 28 appearances.