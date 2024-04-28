Barcelona welcome key player back to training ahead of Valencia clash

Having been knocked out of the Champions League and seen the La Liga title move out of their reach in the space of a few days, it’s safe to say that spirits will be rather low at Barcelona at the moment. Added on to that, they have now dropped to third in the table, with Girona leapfrogging them after winning on Saturday.

Barcelona will look to respond when they welcome Valencia to the Estadi Olimpic on Monday evening, and while it won’t be an easy match for Xavi Hernandez’s side, they will be boosted by Pedri being available to start.

The 21-year-old has been managing his workload since returning from another hamstring injury earlier this month, and having missed the last two training sessions, he has now returned to the group on Sunday, as per Sport.

🚨 Pedri is currently training with the squad and will be available for the upcoming game against Valencia. @ferrancorreas — barcacentre (@barcacentre) April 28, 2024

Sergi Roberto is also back after suffering with discomfort over the last week or so, and he is also an option for Xavi in midfield, as Barcelona aim to return to winning ways after a very tough couple of weeks.