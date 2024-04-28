Barcelona ready to target Valencia midfield star

Barcelona will utilise tomorrow’s La Liga clash with Valencia to assess transfer target Pepelu.

Xavi Hernandez is rumoured to be assessing his options for next season after confirming his plan to remain in charge at Barcelona.

Midfield is a key area under consideration for changes by Xavi with Pepelu an option on the back of strong first season at Los Che.

Valencia signed the 25-year-old from local rivals Levante and his adaptation to top flight football has caught the eye.

His current deal at the Estadio Mestalla runs until 2028 and Valencia value him at around €30m as part of any possible transfer talks.

As per the latest update from Diario Sport, Xavi is looking at him as a candidate to bolster his midfield unit, on the back of six goals and eight assists in league action.

Pepelu could still make a late burst to be called up into Spain’s Euro 2024 squad after representing La Roja at five underage levels.