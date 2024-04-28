Barcelona still keen on two Jorge Mendes clients – meeting to take place soon

The arrival of Joao Cancelo and Joao Felix started with a fanfare, but the returns have been somewhat diminishing for the Blaugrana since. Despite reports that Barcelona’s interest in the Portuguese pair is waning, they will hold talks shortly to discuss keeping hold of them.

Cancelo and Felix are both on loan without buy options from Manchester City and Atletico Madrid respectively. The club has stated publicly in the past that they are keen to keep them both next season, but their recent struggles have been coupled with reports that they may not do so.

However Matteo Moretto has told Fabrizio Romano’s Daily Briefing that super-agent Jorge Mendes, who represents them both, will hold talks with Barcelona shortly to explore ways of keeping the pair at the club. Cancelo remains part of their plans, while Felix’s future will depend on whether Atletico Madrid are willing to allow him to leave on loan again, or if they hold out for a permanent exit.

The former has performed well for much of the season, but in a crucial week, Cancelo made five significant errors that all led to goals for Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid, pulling the plug on their European run and chances of defending their La Liga title. Meanwhile Felix has been relegated to an impact substitute role for the most part since the turn of the year.