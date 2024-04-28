Barcelona star labels Kylian Mbappe and Jude Bellingham as world’s best

Barcelona star Robert Lewandowski singled out Kylian Mbappe and Jude Bellingham as the world’s top current players.

La Blaugrana are set for a trophy less end to the 2023/24 season after falling short in their La Liga title defence and in the UEFA Champions League.

That frustration is expected to trigger a summer of changes at the club with new faces in line to come in during the weeks ahead.

Lewandowski is expected to see out his contract until 2026, with Barcelona retaining an option to extend that for a further 12 months, if he stays fit.

Ahead of the build up to Barcelona’s La Liga clash with Valencia, the veteran striker was asked about his views on the current elite of world football.

With Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain both still in the hunt for Champions League glory this season, Lewandowski picked up their star players, ahead of Mbappe’s expected move to Madrid this summer.

“It’s difficult to say because we still have the Euros to play and the decisive matches in the Champions League. But at this moment, Mbappe and Bellingham are the most outstanding players in the world”, as per an interview with Bild.