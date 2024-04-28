Barcelona rubbish rumours of a possible summer move for Napoli’s Khvicha Kvaratskhelia

One of the key areas that Barcelona want to address during the summer is at left wing. There’s currently no natural option in Xavi Hernandez’s squad – Raphinha has held the position in recent weeks, while Joao Felix and Ferran Torres have also played there on occasion.

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia is one player whom Barcelona have been linked with. The Georgian has had a quieter season in 2023-24 compared to 2022-23, but he is still classed as one of the best left wingers in the world.

He’s currently in talks with Napoli over a new deal, and according to Sport, Barcelona believe that their links with Kvaratskhelia have been stemmed up by his agent as a way of gaining leverage during these negotiations. It suggests that Los Blaugrana are not considering a summer move.

It makes sense that Barcelona’s interest in Kvaratskhelia isn’t much more than that, given that a deal would be very unlikely anyway because of their financial woes. He’s not exactly a realistic target.