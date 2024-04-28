Barcelona put 21-year-old star up for sale ahead of summer transfer window

Barcelona need to make sales this summer in order to balance their books. If they return to La Liga’s 1:1 rule, it would also mean that they have more space to sign new players, which is what Xavi Hernandez has been promised after deciding to stay on as head coach for another season.

A top-level pivot is wanted, and according to Sport, they would be in Barcelona’s midfield options alongside Pedri, Gavi, Fermin Lopez, Ilkay Gundogan, Sergi Roberto and possibly Frenkie de Jong. That would leave no place for Pablo Torre, who has spent the season out on loan at Girona.

According to the report, Torre has no space in Barcelona’s squad for next season, so a permanent sale will be sought during the summer transfer window. The idea is for buy-back and sell-on clauses to be included, so that Los Blaugrana can still have a say in the 21-year-old’s future.

🚨 Juvenil players Brian Fariñas and Eman Košpo are currently training with the first team. @JijantesFC — barcacentre (@barcacentre) April 28, 2024

Torre won’t be short of suitors in the summer, and it’s listed that Real Betis, Real Sociedad, Mallorca, Valencia and Villarreal are all keen on signature, while Girona would also welcome making his stay a permanent one. Barcelona will be pleased by the level of interest, which could allow them to charge more than usual.