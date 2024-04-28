Analysis: Alphonso Davies to Real Madrid – now, or in 2025?

Real Madrid are very interested in signing Alphonso Davies, and they consider him to be their starting left-back for many years to come. That’s why they are keen to sign him from Bayern Munich, and a deal has looked increasingly likely.

It had looked like a deal would be done this summer. Davies does not want to sign a new contract at Bayern, so the intention is for him to be transfer-listed ahead of the transfer window opening in July. He would be available on a cut-price deal, which is attractive for Real Madrid, although they want to pay even less than the proposed €50-60m asking price.

As such, Real Madrid have reportedly decided not to pursue a deal for Davies in the summer, unless it is financially viable for them to do so. Instead, they will try to sign a new centre-back, as that is an area that they are particularly light, because of David Alaba’s injury and Nacho Fernandez’s impending departure. The idea is still to sign Davies, but not until 2025 when he would be a free agent (if he doesn’t renew with Bayern).

It does make sense for Real Madrid to prioritise a new central defender, especially when that would be Leny Yoro – who’s their top target. He would be an excellent signing, as he’d be a big player for present and future, considering that he’s still a teenager.

Another reason that Real Madrid are happy to forego signing Davies this summer is because of Ferland Mendu’s resurgence. The Frenchman has had a fine season, and Carlo Ancelotti is very happy to continue with him as a starter for the 2024-25 campaign, with Fran Garcia as backup. In this essence, Davies would not be essential, especially when compared to the centre-back situation.

Los Blancos would have to trust that Davies doesn’t sign a new deal at Bayern, or goes elsewhere this summer. If they can do that, then there’s no question that the best strategy is to defer his arrival in order to go for Yoro.

Davies, like Yoro, would be a fantastic signing for Real Madrid, especially considering that he is still only 23. He would be the long-term replacement for Mendy, who’s 28 himself. He’s probably the best candidate in the world for that left-back spot, which is why it is risky to rely on him staying put at Bayern, and not signing a new contract.

It remains to be seen how the situation plays out over the summer. Real Madrid could still sign Davies now, but it does appear more likely that they will wait, and chance their luck.