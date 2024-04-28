Almeria put out of their misery as La Liga relegation confirmed with defeat to Getafe

Almeria’s relegation has been on the cards for the vast majority of the season, and on Saturday, it was confirmed. Their 3-1 defeat to Getafe at the Power House Stadium means that it is mathematically impossible for Pepe Mel’s side to finish outside of La Liga’s bottom three, and as such, they will be playing in the Segunda Division during the 2024-25 campaign.

Although they have managed 11 draws this season, the kicker for Almeria is that they have just one victory after 33 matchdays. That came in unlikely fashion away to Las Palmas last month, meaning that they haven’t secured even three points on the home turf.

Almeria have been better since Pepe Mel arrived as manager, but in truth, their relegation was all-but a reality even before he was at the helm. They have five matches (vs Rayo Vallecano, Real Betis, Barcelona, Mallorca and Cadiz) left in La Liga, before preparations will start for life in the second tier of Spanish football.